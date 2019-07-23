Man Spends $200 To Ship Dirt Internationally To Make Sure His Baby Is Born Over Texas Soil

July 23, 2019
JT
JT
Texas, Flag, Waving, Sunrise, Mist, Fog

(Photo by Getty Images)

Categories: 
Blogs
Features
JT
Local Buzz
Local News
Shows

Tony Traconi is a Texan currently stationed in Italy for military duty.

His wife is currently pregnant, and though they are half a world away, Traconi wanted to make sure his new baby’s Texas roots run deep, so he spent $200 to ship a Tupperware container of dirt from the Lone Star State all the way to his base, so he can make sure his new baby is born over Texas soil.

Though it may seem like a huge amount to pay, for some dirt no less, according to Traconi, “To be able to say my son was born over Texas is priceless to me.”

Tags: 
Texas
baby
local
military
Dirt
family
Father
Texas Soil
Lone Star State

Recent Podcast Audio
JT & Billy Kidd Podcast: Interview With Don Brewer From Grand Funk Railroad JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
JT Snoring KJKKFM: On-Demand
Surviving Cranberries, Noel Hogan and Fergal Lawler, Say They Haven’t Heard Bad Wolves Cover of Zombie JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
Steve-O Talks His Career, Sobriety, and Mötley Crüe With JT and Billy Kidd JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
JT & Billy Kidd Interview Def Leppard Guitarist Phil Collen JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
Pink Floyd Drummer Nick Mason Weighs In On Feud Between Gilmour & Waters JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
View More Episodes