Tired Of Speeding Tickets, Man Sets Fire To Speed Camera With “Flaming Underwear”

November 15, 2018
JT
JT
Speed Camera, Red Light Camera, Blue Sky
Categories: 
Blogs
Features
JT
Shows

A 40-year-old man was arrested in Adelaide, Australia, for twice trying to set fire to a speed camera with a pair of what witnesses called “flaming underwear.”

The camera was smashed and set on fire around 12:30 early Wednesday morning according to South Australian Police.  Fire crews extinguished the flames, only to have it be set ablaze again just three hours later.  Witnesses saw the second act of arson, and phoned the incident into the police, saying they saw a man “throwing underwear” at the device.

The suspect was arrested at the scene and charged with two counts of arson.

 

Police are now investigating the matter.

Via Yahoo! Australia

Tags: 
Australia
funny
Arson
Fire
Crime
Police
underwear
Camera
Traffic
Speedding