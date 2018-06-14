Man Serves Friends Tacos Made From Amputated Foot

A 38-year-old Reddit user was riding his motorcycle a few years back when he got in a terrible accident. His foot was shattered, and he would never be able to walk on it again.

The man, known only as IncrediblyShinyShart as he's chose to remain anonymous, agreed to have it amputated, upon only one request from the doctor. He asked if he could keep the foot. They agreed, and after the procedure, he brought his foot home and put it on ice. Recalling a conversation he'd had with his friends in the past, IncrediblyShinyShart knew exactly what he was doing.

In the post on Reddit, IncrediblyShinyShart explained that he and his friends had previously discussed of they could try human flesh in an ethical way, would they. Well the opportunity came, and he called them on it. Of the 11 friends he asked, 10 said yes. So he invited them for a Sunday brunch complete with pastries, cakes, mimosas, and tacos made from a portion of his tibialis anterior, from the top of the shin.

It was marinated over night, and sauteed with peppers, onions, lime, and served alongside corn tortillas and a tomatillo sauce. For how he tasted, IncrediblyShinyShart told Vice, "It had a very pronounced, beefy flavor to it. The muscle I cut was tough and chewy." Only one friend managed to keep the foot taco down. One had to "spit me into a napkin after chewing for a while," according to IncrediblyShinyShart.

While certainly gross, IncrediblyShinyShart said the entire process helped him overcome a difficult part of his life. He said, "It was a way for me to close a lid on this part of my life...Things worked out so damn well afterward. My life has gotten so much better."

Now...there is a photo gallery. It is incredibly gross and definitely NOT for those with a weak stomach. If you want to see the amputated foot and the process taken to make it into tacos, click HERE. The first picture is his bloody foot post accident.

Again, it's super gross.

Via IFL Science