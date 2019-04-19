Man Seen Carrying Away Fridge He Bought For Girlfriend After Catching Her Cheating

April 19, 2019
JT
JT
Refrigerator, Fridge, Tiled Floor, Blue Background

(Photo by Getty Images)

To show his appreciation for his girlfriend, a man identified as Ini Frank bought her a brand new refrigerator, complete with a water line.

To show her appreciate for him, Ini’s girlfriend cheated on him.

After he realized the love and dedication was not being reciprocated, Ini did the only natural thing towards the end of a relationship, and seized the fridge back.  Cameras captured him carrying away the fridge he bought for his girlfriend, and he explained on social media, “I went to my girlfriend’s house I saw her boyfriend drinking water from the fridge I bought for her so I took the fridge.”

3y3 as3m oo. Would you do same?

A post shared by Maame Adwoa Amponsaah (@sweet_maame_adwoa) on

Makes total sense to us!

Via Gossips24

