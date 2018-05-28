Man Scales Four Story Building To Save Child Hanging Off Ledge (Video)

May 28, 2018
JT
JT
Apartment, Building, Windows, Looking Up

(Photo via Dreamstime)

Categories: 
Blogs
Features
JT
Shows

22-year-old Mamoudou Gassama was watching soccer in a neighborhood restaurant in Paris when he heard of a child in danger in the building across the street.  Gassama told Le Parisien, "We saw a lot of people screaming, honking, so, I crossed the road to save him."

Gassama saw a young baby dangling from a ledge four stories above the ground, so he did the only thing he could do; he started climbing.  It took less than a minute for Gassama to scale the side of the building and reach the child to pull him into safety.

Gassama moved from Paris to Mali less than a year ago, and because of his heroic act, was granted immediate French citinzenship, and was even offered a job with the Paris fire brigade.  He received a call from Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo, who congratulated and thanked him, and released a statement on Twitter.  

The tweet reads, "He explained to me that he arrived from Mali a few months ago with the dream of making a life for himself here.  I replied that his heroic act is an example for all citizens and that the City of Paris will obviously be keen to support him in his efforts to settle in France."

Via CNN

Tags: 
France
hero
Rescue
Video
Spiderman
Mamoudou Gassama
Danger