Man Runs Entire New York City Marathon Dressed As Forrest Gump

This man just knows how to live life.

We don’t know his name, or where he is from, but our best guess is he’s just a simple man from Greenbow, Alabama because he ran the entirety of the New York City Marathon dressed as Forrest Gump.

Complete with khaki pants, which we’re guessing did not feel good after 26 miles.

Someone ran the NYC Marathon as Forrest Gump -- pic.twitter.com/hgvkBFAvkT — SportsNation (@SportsNation) November 6, 2018

The photo was posted on Instagram by a fellow runner and captioned, “When Forrest is out-pacing you in his cargos!"

Via ABC7