Man Runs Entire New York City Marathon Dressed As Forrest Gump

November 7, 2018
JT
JT
Forrest Gump, Hat, Bubba Gump Shrimp Co

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

Categories: 
Blogs
Features
JT
Movies & TV
Shows

This man just knows how to live life.

We don’t know his name, or where he is from, but our best guess is he’s just a simple man from Greenbow, Alabama because he ran the entirety of the New York City Marathon dressed as Forrest Gump.

Complete with khaki pants, which we’re guessing did not feel good after 26 miles.

 

The photo was posted on Instagram by a fellow runner and captioned, “When Forrest is out-pacing you in his cargos!"

Via ABC7

Tags: 
Forrest Gump
Tom Hanks
movies
Running
Marathon
NYC Marathon
costume
Run Forrest Run