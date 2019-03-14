Man Runs Into Burning Home To Rescue Family Dog

March 14, 2019
Jose Guzman just reinforced the notion that dogs really are man’s best friend.

The Southern California man ran into his home, which was completely engulfed in flames, to rescue the family dog, a 2-year-old blue nose pit bull named Gabanna.

Guzman, his wife, and two daughters had been living in the house only two months, but beyond everything that could potentially be lost, Guzman only had one thought in mind running into the burning home.  “All I wanted was to get my dog, I came in here, I didn't hesitate, I just, I had to get her, she's part of the family.”

A GoFundMe has been created to help Guzman and his family after losing everything in the fire.

Via 10 News

