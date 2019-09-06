Man On Roller Coaster Catches Phone Dropped By Another Rider

September 6, 2019
JT
JT
Roller Coaster, Amusement Park, Fast, Blurry

(Photo by Getty Images)

Samuel Kempf thought it would be just another ride on a roller coaster at Barcelona’s PortAventura theme park.

The New Zealand man, however, noticed that another rider up ahead of him had dropped his cell phone, and could not reach where it was located on the floor of his car.  Kempf joked to his brother that they should "be ready to catch."  Little did he know he was speaking the truth!

He told Stuff New Zealand, "The ride started and I totally forgot about it because I was just in the moment ’cause it was such a good ride and then after the first drop we rose up and I just saw the phone drift across my view so I reached out and managed to catch it."

Kempf, a champion Fistball player used his quick reflexes to snag the phone mid-air, before it flew all the way to the ground, where it would have resulted in total annihilation.

Kempf returned the phone to the incredibly grateful man who dropped it, who bought the video of the ride for Kempf as a thank you.

Via Time

