Man Returns Collection Of 150 Whataburger Table Tents Before Getting Married

Ahead of his wedding just a week away, San Antonio man Joseph Mora decided it was best to finally part with one of his most cherished collections.

After all, he was moving into a new apartment with his soon-to-be-bride, and letting go of relics of your childhood always seem to be part of growing up. Whataburger was one of the few spots open late, so Mora would always find himself there hanging out with his brothers and friends. Through the visits, he obtained quite the collection of Whataburger table tents. He told mySA.com, "We'd go every night, we were night owls. We would just go and the night shift would leave the numbers at our table, my collection just kind of grew pretty quickly."

Here's us on our last night together -- pic.twitter.com/4dA5KcWgHd — hubby nuggy (@thebuhustallion) May 21, 2018

So Mora collected himself, and traveled to his Whataburger in La Vernia with a plastic bag full of the 150 Whataburger table tents he's collected over the years.

Parted ways with my collection over over 150 @Whataburger numbers today. Gotta straighten my life up before I get married next weekend pic.twitter.com/3VK7ukcqvY — hubby nuggy (@thebuhustallion) May 21, 2018

Whataburger reached out to Mora after he posted the video, and even sent he and his new wife a ton of free swag in celebration of their wedding. The restaurant affectionately called the couple Mr. and Mrs. Whataburglar.

Update: the wedding was incredible. Also my parents made this awesome sign for us and @Whataburger sent us a bunch of free merch. This was a good weekend pic.twitter.com/GvYmdmLEOA — hubby nuggy (@thebuhustallion) May 28, 2018

Via mySA