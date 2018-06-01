Man Reels In Record-Breaking Catfish With $20 Fishing Rod From Walmart

Never let anyone tell you Walmart does not sell a quality product.

A Virginia man broke a 25-year state record with the catch of a lifetime Saturday after reeling in a 68 pound Catfish...all with a $20 rod he bought from Walmart. Jeffrey Dill told WAVY, "I put him on the dock, held him down for a minute. He was so big."

The fish, nicknamed "Big Earle," weighed 2.4 pounds more than the previous record holder, which was caught in May, 1994. Chad Boyce, a fish biologist with the Virginia Department of Game and Inland Fisheries said, "It was a true river monster. It was a big fish that you don't expect to see in this part of the state, especially in Lake Smith. That's definitely a trophy."

Via Fox News