Man Caught A Record Breaking Albino Catfish

September 30, 2019
JT
Albino Catfish

Photo By Getty Images

That’s one big fish!

A man was on a fishing trip with some friends in Spain when he reeled in the catch of a lifetime. 

Chris Grimmer from Sheffield, England caught a rare albino catfish that weighed 194 pounds and measured 8-feet in length. It broke the previous record by only two pounds. The fish is the biggest ever caught in the Ebro River near Barcelona. 

It took Chris about 30 minutes to reel the fish in, he even had one of his friends jump in the water and help lift the fish out. Check out their amazing catch in the picture down below. 

