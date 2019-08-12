Man Pushes New BMW He Received For His Birthday Into The River Because It Wasn't A Jaguar

A man in India was fortunate enough to be gifted a brand new BMW from his parents for his 22nd birthday.

Video of the incident shows the brand new car floating away in a river in the northern Indian state of Haryana. The car gets stuck in small bank of grass, when the man and an acquaintance try to fish it out of the water.

Denied Jaguar, Haryana youth pushes BMW into river#HARYANA: Gifted a BMW by his parents instead of a Jaguar that he was demanding, a youth from Haryana’s Yamunanagar on Friday pushed his new car into a swollen river in a fit of anger, police said. pic.twitter.com/puqtMefPyv — Jehlam Times (@Jehlamtimes) August 10, 2019

It's being reported that the man is the son of a local landlord. Police are currently investigating the incident.

Via News Breaking Live