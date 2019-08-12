Man Pushes New BMW He Received For His Birthday Into The River Because It Wasn't A Jaguar

August 12, 2019
A man in India was fortunate enough to be gifted a brand new BMW from his parents for his 22nd birthday.

Video of the incident shows the brand new car floating away in a river in the northern Indian state of Haryana.  The car gets stuck in small bank of grass, when the man and an acquaintance try to fish it out of the water.

It's being reported that the man is the son of a local landlord.  Police are currently investigating the incident.

Via News Breaking Live

