Man Punches And Headbutts Shark While Surfing At Nude Beach

Australian man Paul Kenny was surfing at Samurai Beach, a popular nude beach, when he ran into a shark while trying to catch a wave.

While riding the wave, Kenny accidentally headbutted the shark, which proceeded to then bite him in the arm. Fearing the shark would attack his legs next, Kenny punched it in the face in order to make his escape.

Paul Kenny punched the ocean predator as it latched onto him, off Samurai Beach. pic.twitter.com/u8lGQamfx2 — NBN News (@nbnnews) October 20, 2018

Kenny said after his ordeal, "Where is it and is it coming back to take my legs? That's what I was worried about. If it took my legs, I'd be gone, I wouldn't have been able to walk out, get out so...and there was no one else in the water with me. No one at all."

Via NBC4i