Man Pulls Gun At Houston Popeyes After They Run Out Of Chicken Sandwich

September 4, 2019
JT
JT
Popeyes, Chicken Sandwich, Two, Regular, Spicy, Table

(Photo by Roy Lang III/The Times, Shreveport Times via Imagn Content Services, LLC)

Categories: 
Blogs
Features
Food
JT
Local Buzz
Local News
Shows

Houston police are investigating an incident Monday night, where several employees were threatened by a man brandishing a gun.

Police say the man belonged to a group of six, who pulled the weapon on the store’s employees because they ran out of the ever-elusive chicken sandwich before they could get their hands on one.  

 

Police say the employees escaped the restaurant safely out the back, and nobody was hurt during the incident.

Police are investigating the matter.

Via Fox 4

Tags: 
Popeyes
Chicken Sandwich
Houston
Texas
local
Fast Food
Gun
restaurant

Recent Podcast Audio
Spin Doctors' Chris Barron Tells Story Behind Beanie Hat JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
JT & Billy Kidd Podcast: Vivian Campbell From Def Leppard JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
JT & Billy Kidd Podcast: Interview With Don Brewer From Grand Funk Railroad JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
JT Snoring KJKKFM: On-Demand
Surviving Cranberries, Noel Hogan and Fergal Lawler, Say They Haven’t Heard Bad Wolves Cover of Zombie JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
Steve-O Talks His Career, Sobriety, and Mötley Crüe With JT and Billy Kidd JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
View More Episodes