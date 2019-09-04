Man Pulls Gun At Houston Popeyes After They Run Out Of Chicken Sandwich
September 4, 2019
Houston police are investigating an incident Monday night, where several employees were threatened by a man brandishing a gun.
Police say the man belonged to a group of six, who pulled the weapon on the store’s employees because they ran out of the ever-elusive chicken sandwich before they could get their hands on one.
Southeast officers are at 7100 Scott. Male pulled a gun on employees of restaurant after they ran out of chicken sandwich. 202 pic.twitter.com/xC6jlmwJeD— Houston Police (@houstonpolice) September 3, 2019
Police say the employees escaped the restaurant safely out the back, and nobody was hurt during the incident.
Police are investigating the matter.
Via Fox 4