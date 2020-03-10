Man Pulled Over For License Plate That Had Been Expired For 23 Years

We’ve all made the mistake of forgetting to do something every once in a while, but for the most part the delay is at most a few days. For one man in Louisiana, he forgot to renew the tags on his license plate for the last 23 years. When asked by police why he hasn’t renewed, the man told them he’s “been busy.”

Police in Slidell, Louisiana shared the story about the man’s long overdue license plate renewal recently, and the post quickly went viral. According to the post, the man responded to police by saying “Sorry, officer. I’ve been busy lately and totally forgot to renew my vehicle registration. I will take care of it as soon as I get home!” His license hadn’t been renewed since 1997.

Many online were shocked the man took so long to get his tags renewed, while some wondered what he could have been so busy with for the last 23 years. Drivers in Louisiana are required to get their tags renewed every two years. It is unknown if the man received any punishment for his extremely expired license plate tags.

Via CNN