Engineer Goes Viral After Proposing To Fellow Engineer Girlfriend On Bridge Lifted To Maximum Height

When most people to their significant other, they want them to feel on top of the world. That’s why when a civil engineer was thinking about proposing to his fellow engineer girlfriend, he knew he’d have to find a way to get her as close to the top as possible. The two engineers got engaged at the top of a bridge that had been lifted to its maximum height.

The engineer proposal has since gone viral after the New Hampshire Department of Transportation shared the happy news on its Facebook page. The proposal took place at the Memorial Bridge in Portsmouth, New Hampshire. “love was in the air. Really, really high up in the air this weekend [at> New Hampshire DOT when Memorial Bridge hosted a very surprised guest,” said their viral post.

Dan and Julia first met while studying to become engineers at the University of New Hampshire’s Department of Civil and Environmental Engineering. Many online have congratulated the couple, and complimented Dan’s bridge idea. The couple both have a love for bridges, so it only made sense that’s where they’d get engaged.

Via Fox News