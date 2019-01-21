Man Proposes To Girlfriend As She's Sitting In Court For Allegedly Stabbing Him 13 Times

Couples sometimes fight.  That's what couples do.

The sign of true companionship, however, is the ability to forgive each other for these little squabbles and in the end, use them to further strengthen your bond.

That being said, we're not sure how we feel about this one.

A Russian man named Shakur decided the best time to pop the question to his girlfriend was as they were sitting in the courtroom, as she was being sentenced for stabbing him 13 times.  Shakur even asked the judge for leniency in her sentencing after she said "yes."

Believe it or not, the judge did in fact postpone the sentence.  Love wins, y'all.

Via Inside Edition

 

