Man Pretending To Be Bruce Springsteen Scams Illinois Fan

A fan in Illinois thought she was texting Bruce Springsteen, but in reality it was all just a scam...

The unidentified woman and her scammer exchanged several texts before the Springsteen imposter asked for money. The man claimed that he needed cash to help retrieve a gold investment, does that sound familiar? It should, its one of the oldest and most iconic scams in the book...

Unfortunately, after a few back and forth texts, the woman sent $1,100 to the scammer, and later gave him $500 in iTunes gift cards, which the scammer claimed would be used to pay the phone bills of senior citizens.

Surprisingly, this isn't the only case of Springsteen imposters. Last year, police in Oak Creek, Wisconsin issued a warning to fans after a woman was almost scammed by another imposter on Twitter.

