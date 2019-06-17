Man In Police Custody Says Cocaine Under His Nose “Isn’t His”

Florida police pulled over a vehicle last week around 4:30 a.m. Sunday morning,

An officer with the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office noticed a white substance located under passenger Fabricio Jimenez’s nose. The officer immediately recognized the substance as cocaine. Jimenez’s nose was swabbed, and the test indeed came back positive for cocaine. While being arrested, however, Jimenez tried to plead with officers that the cocaine located under his nose was NOT his.

A search of the vehicle also yielded a backpack that contained 250 grams of marijuana, and 13 Xanax pills. A further search of Jimenez also produced a small baggie of cocaine. Surprising.

Via Click Orlando