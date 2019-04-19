Man Performs Metallica’s “For Whom The Bell Tolls” On Actual Church Bells

One of the last places you’d expect to hear a performance of Metallica is in the middle of a church.

But that didn’t stop Davit Drambyan. Drambyan has covered all sorts of bands, including AC/DC and Megadeth, but this just might be his masterpiece. He played a flawless version of Metallica’s “For Whom The Bell Tolls” on ACTUAL church bells.

Video of Metallica - For Whom the Bell Tolls im Roten Turm in Halle/Saale (played by Davit Drambyan)

The two little mini-metalheads rocking out are all of us!

Via Kerrang!