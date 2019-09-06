Florida Man Parked Smart Car In Kitchen So Hurricane Dorian Wouldn’t Blow It Away

Jacksonville native Patrick Eldridge was worried that Hurricane Dorian would blow his car clean away.

So, Eldridge did the most logical thing, and moved his smart car to the safest location he could think, of, his kitchen.

His wife Jessica posted images of his car in their kitchen writing, “My husband was afraid his car might blow away.  And my car is in the garage.”

The couple finally moved the car out of the home when the Hurricane Dorian weakened and moved on from Florida.

