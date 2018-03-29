Man Panicked After Discovering Beer Belly Is Actually 30 Pound Tumor

Kevin Daly could never seem to get rid of his stubborn belly fat.

The 6'3" man always been slim due to long history at athletics, but when he hit his 60's, he just couldn't lost that beer belly. Even after undergoing heart surgery in 2015, Daly noticed that his stomach even got bigger! He told People, "I came home a week after the surgery, and I looked in the mirror for the first time and I was all upset. This thing was growing, but my shoulders and chest had atrophied from the surgery, so it made my stomach protrude more. I brought it to the attention of my doctor, but [any> doctor would say the same thing — you’re in your 60’s, low testosterone, visceral fat. You’re fine; it’s just how it is."

Even after dropping 34 lbs for the sake of his heart's health, the belly remained. A plea to the doctor about his never-decreasing stomach led to an abdominal cat scan, which revealed that this whole time, Daly had a massive growth in his stomach. Daly said, "For a second I was vindicated, and then I was completely panicked, because when a doctor says that you have an extremely large mass, you assume that you have a cancerous tumor growing in your stomach. Am I going to live, am I going to die, am I going to suffer?"

After consultation with several doctors, Daly had the growth removed last December. Doctors were once again stunned to find out the tumor was actually 30 lbs, after initial speculation that it would only be 12!

Kevin Daly thought he had a beer belly. It turned out to be a 30lb tumor in his abdomen, which our surgeons removed. Watch this #medicalmystery on @MegynTODAY/ @TODAYshow: https://t.co/ZaJ2LzkqEH pic.twitter.com/Uzn5A1wSt9 — Lenox Hill Hospital (@lenoxhill) February 21, 2018

Now, Daly feels better than ever. :I feel tremendous. I had lost a tremendous amount of weight already and then I came out of the hospital weighing 172, and that was my high school weight. I’m now up to 187, which is my college weight. It feels really, really good. It’s made me feel 35 again."

