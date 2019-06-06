Man Orders All The Food In A Restaurant So The Rude Woman Behind Him Wouldn’t Get Any

While waiting in line for some delicious fried chicken, Frederico Hill heard the woman behind him call him “fat” under her breath.

Obviously, Frederico didn’t take too kindly to her rude remarks.

Rather than turn around and confront her, however, Frederico thought of a different plan of revenge.

When it was his turn to order, he told the cashier he wanted all the fried chicken they had available. He paid, and walked away. When the mother approached the counter to order, she was informed all the chicken was sold, and she would need to wait 30 minutes for the next batch to be cooked.

Expensive? Probably. Worth it? Totally!

Via BroBible