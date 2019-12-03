Man Ordered Apple Watch On Amazon, But Received Plunger Instead

Anyone who has ordered something online knows all about the incredible feeling of seeing that package arrive at your door. Amazon has become a huge company thanks to speedy and convenient delivers, which is why one customer was shocked when his order didn’t arrive as planned. After ordering an Apple Watch on Amazon, the man received a $5 plunger instead.

After believing he was about to receive an Apple Watch he purchased on Amazon with a Black Friday deal, a man in London was extremely disappointed when he opened his package to find a plunger. “I opened it in front of the reception staff and they started howling with laughter. They were all in absolute hysterics. But I was absolutely fuming and I had to hold it back in front of them. I was very annoyed and was dreading the impending faff to get it sorted with Amazon,” said John Browne, the man that ordered the watch. According to Browne, he paid $387 for the watch, while the plunger only had a price tag of $5.

Browne was extremely disappointed with the mistake, and to make things worse, Amazon later informed him the color of watch he had ordered was no longer available. “It has massively annoyed me. It’s just not good enough and all of the planning I put into getting the watch has gone out of the window,” said Browne. While the mistake is rare, this is one Amazon will want to avoid this holiday season.

Via Fox News