Amish Man Offers "Amish Uber" With His Horse And Buggy

Timothy Hochstedler of St. Joseph County, Michigan is an Uber driver that can offer his passengers something no other driver can, a ride with a horsepower of one.

Hochstedler is one of the county's most unique drivers. As an Amish man, he provides passengers with an incredibly scenic and relaxing view of their town, as he offers Uber rides in his horse and buggy. He calls it "Amish Uber." Hochstedler said, "Uber is a cool thing, every single year something new comes in and Uber is hot right now, so we have the Amish Uber. We can deliver people to their front door steps."

Video of Amish man starts &quot;Uber&quot; ride service with his horse and buggy

And of course, people are loving the rides, thanks to Hochstedler's horse. He said, "He loves people. He's a Morgan. A Morgan is a people's horse. They love giving you a kiss or whatever." And unfortunately, Uber hasn't opened a horse division just yet. Hochstedler is just borrowing the name, he doesn't actually work for the company. Not a bad idea, though!

Via WWMT