First-Time Flier Mistakes Plane's Emergency Exit For Bathroom Door

You, know...some mistakes are just bigger than others.

A flight from Delhi to Patna was sent into pandemonium when a passenger attempted to open the emergency exit hatch in the middle of the flight! Other passengers reported that the man, who appeared to be in his late-20s, told airplane staff he "needed to use the washroom urgently." Apparently, this fella had never been on a plane before, and was just slightly confused about where the bathroom was.

Definitely not there, pal.

Luckily, the man was persuaded to return to his seat for the duration of the flight. Scarily, he managed to actually get the door unlocked, but due to the cabin's pressure was unsuccessful opening the door.

The flight made it to Patna safely, where the man was immediately taken in for questioning. The authorities deemed it to be a genuine mistake, and let him go. Officer Sanowar Khan told the Times of India, "There was no ulterior motive behind his act."

Via NY Post