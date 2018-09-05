Man Loses Forearm After Consuming Raw Seafood

September 5, 2018
JT
JT
Raw, Seafood, Sushi, Sashimi
Categories: 
Blogs
Features
Food
JT
Shows

We're always wary of food that "doesn't" need to be cooked in order to be consumed, and as if we didn't have a million reasons why, we turn to this gentleman in South Korea.

He ventured into Chonbuk National University Medical School with a fever and severe pain in his left hand.  The problems all started occurring some 12 hours after he consumed raw seafood, what type specifically is not known.  When doctors examined his hand, they noticed a deep, disgusting-looking, purple blister that measured about 1.4 to 1.8 inches.  It didn't look good AT ALL.

Doctors discovered the blister was infected with Vibrio vulnificus, a flesh-eating bacteria.  Emergency surgery was performed, but it unfortunately wasn't enough.  Less than a month after his initial doctor's visit, the man's arm had to be amputated.  

Vibrio vulnificu can be spread through water and food, but is most commonly spread through seafood, especially oysters.  Be wary consuming raw ANYTHING!

Via HuffPost

Tags: 
seafood
Sushi
Sashimi
Amputation
surgery
Arm
Contaminated
Raw
Disease