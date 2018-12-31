Man Injured In Boat Explosion After Checking For Gas Leak With A Lit Match

A 60-year-old in New Zealand was seriously injured after his boat exploded while he was inspecting a potential gas leak.

According to officials, the man smelled gas, and was in the process of tracing the gas leak when his boat suddenly exploded. Now we're no boat experts, but we don't think this man utilized a proper method to find a gas leak. He searched for the leak, using a lit match for guidance.

Intensive care paramedic Chris Deacon said, "He smelt gas and confirmed that there was gas by lighting a match. Which is a very tried and true method of finding gas. Unfortunately, it is not a very good method." Luckily, immediately after the explosion the man jumped into the water, cooling his burns immediately. He lost quite a bit of his hair, his eyebrows, and his eyelashes, but mostly suffered superficial burns to his hands and face.

The man was airlifted to a nearby hospital, where he was discharged later in the day. Deacon warns if you think there might be a potential gas leak, "Don't light a match to prove it. Test with a soapy water solution, which will bubble at any point where gas escapes. Never use a match, flame or plain water to test for a leak."

Via NZ Herald