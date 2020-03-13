A Man In China Is Building A Zoo Where Animals Roam Free And Human’s Watch From Cages

As awesome as going to the zoo is for any animal lover, the one down side is seeing animals in cages instead of roaming free. Luckily, that may be soon coming to an end, as an architect in China is designing a zoo where humans are the one in cages. Bangkok-based hotel architect, Bill Bensley, is designing the new zoo so animals can roam free while humans watch safely inside cages.

Bill Bensley was recently approached about building a new resort that included zoo in Wuchuan, in southern China's Guangdong province, but when coming up with a design the lifelong conservationist decided he wanted to flip the script. His plan will see cages built for viewing purposes, while endangered animals have the space to live as they would in the wild.

The cages where humans can view the animals from will actually be 2,400 hotel rooms with a design budget of a million dollars per room. Known as the “Willy Wonka of hotel design,” Bensley is known for his wild ideas, including a hotel that includes a 380-meter zip wire for guests to use when they arrive. His latest WorldWild project is expected to be open by 2023.

