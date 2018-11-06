Swiss Cheese-Maker Playing Led Zeppelin To Cheese To Make It Taste Better

Swiss cheese-makers are not afraid to develop new processes to make the best cheese.

While some might opt for a different diet or habitat for the cow, Beat Wampfler has decided to use the power of rock and roll.

A veterinarian by day, Wampfler is also an avid cheese enthusiast. In the cellar of his 19th-century home in Burgdorf, Switzerland rest hundreds of wheels of cheese, many of which were formed over the sweet, hard sound of Led Zeppelin.

Since September, Wampfler forms and stores his cheeses in direct proximity to two speakers blasting music, typically anything from the rock legends to techno beats to ambient choirs. He says, “Bacteria is responsible for the formation of the taste of cheese, with the enzymes that influence its maturity. I am convinced that humidity, temperature or nutrients are not the only things that influence taste. Sounds, ultrasounds or music can also have physical effects.”

"I hope that the hip-hop cheese will be the best." https://t.co/M4oSHj7cYz — AllThatsInteresting (@ATInteresting) November 5, 2018

So does the music really have an effect on the taste? Wampfler does have his doubts, but he does hope that the “hip-hop cheese will be the best.”

All the music cheeses will be tasted by a panel of researchers, to decide which is the best, this coming March.

Via Japan Times