Man Hits "Crane Kick" Pose From "Karate Kid" Before Stealing Purse From Gas Station

Police have identified a man who had a particularly unique approach to stealing a purse from a car in a gas station.

Swansea, South Carolina have warrants forthcoming for a man who decided to strike the infamous "Crane Kick" pose from the classic film Karate Kid before stealing the purse. Photos show the man with one leg hiked up and arms extended, which police believe to be the man's unique "ritual."

Police have chosen not yet to reveal the man's identity, or what crimes he will be charged with.

Via Associated Press