Man Has Truck Stolen While He’s Across The Street Robbing A Store

Washington man William Kelley called the police early Sunday morning saying his 1992 red Chevy pickup truck had been stolen.

Normally a sad circumstance, but we think Kelley had it coming to him.

Kelley accidentally left his keys on the seat, while he went across the street to rob a business.

Kelley was booked into Benton County jail on a previous warrant, plus the additional new burglary charge.

Kelley’s truck still has not been found.

Via KEPR