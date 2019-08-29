Man Has Truck Stolen While He’s Across The Street Robbing A Store

August 29, 2019
JT
JT
Man, Burglar, Stealing Car, Screwdriver

(Photo by Getty Images)

Washington man William Kelley called the police early Sunday morning saying his 1992 red Chevy pickup truck had been stolen.

Normally a sad circumstance, but we think Kelley had it coming to him.

Kelley accidentally left his keys on the seat, while he went across the street to rob a business. 

Kelley was booked into Benton County jail on a previous warrant, plus the additional new burglary charge.  

Kelley’s truck still has not been found.

Via KEPR

