Teen Convinces Stepfather To Hand Out Snoring “Care Packages” Before Flight

Almost anyone who has flown on a plane has had at least one bad experience thanks to another passenger. While most complain about crying babies, that’s almost as bad as being stuck next to a loud snorer. That’s why when an Australian woman’s stepfather was preparing for a 32 hour flight; she suggested he hand out care packages with hand written notes to each passenger, letting them know he’s sorry about his snoring ahead of time.

Teen makes snoring stepfather hand out 'care packages,' earplugs to fellow airline passengers pic.twitter.com/u5e3dCaW84 — News (@News53198949) October 13, 2019

Alan Tattersall was recently preparing for a 32 hour flight from Australia to Houston, when his stepdaughter suggested he do something about his snoring. His stepdaughter, Grace, came up with the idea to give care packages with a note to each passenger. “"I'd heard of moms giving out little care packages when they have babies on planes — acknowledging that their infants might be crying,” she said about the plan.

The care packages included chocolates for the flight, and of course ear plugs to help cancel out the snoring. The hand written note started with, “Enjoy your trip today. We thought you might be in need of a little assistance if Alan falls asleep — so hope this little care package helps.” While most had headphones in and were distracted when entering the plane, Alan was able to hand out a few, and got some well-deserved chuckles as well.

Via Fox News