Big Brother Reveals Tattoo Of Little Brother With Down Syndrome, And He Absolutely Loves It

A mother captured a beautiful moment between her two sons when her oldest shared, for the first time, the tattoo he had done of his younger brother, who has Down Syndrome.

When little brother, Rafa, saw big brother's, Erick, tattoo for the first time, depicting his head inside the mouth of a lion, he looks absolutely stunned and older brother looks so incredibly proud. Seriously, this video will melt your heart.

Their mother, Soares Sheila, wrote on Facebook, "Look at my puppy's reaction to the beautiful tribute, his face tattooed inside a lion's mouth. The video is EXCITING. That's why I saw Rafa asking Erick to make brave face. Out many battles, many approvals, many fights, many defeats, and many victories, but I never gave up on my children. And I won"

Via LAD Bible