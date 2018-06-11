Man Gets Alcohol Delivered To Store While Waiting For Girlfriend To Shop

Fellas, we've all been there.

Your girlfriend, wife, whatever wants to do a little shopping, and though you have zero interest in whatever store she's going in, you still have to hang around. Moral support maybe? Or just 'cause we know we'll wander off trying to find a lazy boy or the food court and we'll get lost, so it's probably best just to stick around...no matter how long it takes.

Well this man was waiting for his girlfriend to do some shopping inside of a mall, and he knew exactly the way to pass the time. But he didn't want to wander off, so from inside the mall, he ordered alcohol to be delivered to the store he was waiting outside of.

Not all heroes wear capes.

Hopefully she didn't take too long!