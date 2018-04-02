Man Finds 11-Foot Alligator in His Backyard

April 2, 2018
A man was given an unlikely surprise when he discovered an 11-foot alligator taking a late night swim in his pool. The homeowner from Sarasota County, Florida made a call to police when he discovered the beast. Sarasota County Sheriff's Office confirmed the alligator's length and was able to get a trapper to remove the reptile after a brief struggle.

Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission have warned residents that with temperatures rising as we enter spring, more sightings of alligators are possible and caution must be exercised.

