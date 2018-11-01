Man Files Lawsuit After Bag Of Black Licorice A Week Habit Causes Heart Disease

A Manhattan man is claiming that Twizzlers gave him heart disease.

72-year-old David Goldberg claims that he is “a healthy individual who is not obese,” but that his penchant for enjoying black licorice has made him ill. Specifically, Goldberg says that he has consumed “at least one standard size bag per week,” and that the bag of the flavored treat contains no warning that “consumption of the black licorice product can lead to heart conditions.”

Last year, Goldberg was diagnosed with a condition known as “atrial fibrillation,” and is seeking medical care in a new lawsuit filed. He’s suing Hershey’s, the parent company of Twizzlers, for unspecified damages.

A spokesperson for Hershey’s said, “We are not going to comment on the specific claims as this is pending litigation, but all of our products are safe to eat and formulated in full compliance with FDA regulations, including the agency’s regulation affirming the safety of licorice extract for use in food.”

Last year, the FDA issued a warning that glycyrrhizin, which occurs naturally in black licorice, could prompt heart problems for adults over 40.

Via NY Post