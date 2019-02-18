Man Fatally Shot Testing If His Bulletproof Vest Still Worked

An Arizona man is dead after he asked an acquaintance to test if his bulletproof vest still worked.

Apparently, it did not.

25-year-old Parker Ray Lynch and two friends were out shooting in eastern Arizona when he out on the vest, and asked his friend Steven Watson to shoot him. They were firing rounds from a .223 single-shot rifle at a ballistic vest in a tree-lined area at the time.

Authorities say Watson fired one round at Lynch’s abdomen, wounding him. He was transported to a hospital where he unfortunately died during surgery.

Video of Arizona man killed testing bulletproof vest

Watson has been booked into jail on suspicion of manslaughter, though police say the investigation is ongoing.

Via Fox 10