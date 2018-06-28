Man Etches Penis So Large Into Dry Lake Bed It Can Be Seen From Space

There are plenty of sites that amazingly can be seen from space.

The Great Wall of China.  Other things.  And a gigantic penis that was etched into a dry lake bed in Australia.  This remarkable feat was discovered on Google Maps, and nobody is quite sure how this came to be or who exactly took the time to make it so.  But we're thankful they did!

The Facebook page who posted the photo promises a beer to the person who can prove they are the mastermind behind this work of art.

