Man Elbow Drops Alligator To Save Friend From Being Attacked (Video)

We need to know everything about this video.

Where these dues are hanging out...why they were swimming there....who they are...we have SO many questions that need to be answered.

This video has been going viral the last couple of days, and we know so little about it. A group of friends appear to be hanging out in some sort of river, and when the video begins, an alligator is quickly approaching a gentleman still in the water. His buddy is hurling rocks and shouting and trying to do everything he can to cause the alligator to flee.

Nothing works, so what does he do? He drops a freakin' Macho Man Randy Savage elbow drop! We're not kidding!

DID HE JUST DROP AN ELBOW ON A GATOR!? pic.twitter.com/s3GXiZPsLL — Gokey (@Gokey) June 20, 2018

We think we saw the alligator leaving the area after the elbow, so nice elbow, random jungle man. What would you have done in a similar situation?