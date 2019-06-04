Man Eats 528 Oysters In Eight Minutes To Capture Acme World Oyster Eating Championship

Every year, New Orleans hosts the "Acme World Oyster Eating Championship."

The event takes place every year at the New Orleans Oyster Festival, which was held this past weekend at Woldenberg Park.  Competitors from all over the world fly into the Big East to compete in the competition, but one man stood above everybody else.

Competitors have eight minutes to scarf down as many oysters as possible, and Darron Breeden from Orange, Virginia captured this year's crown, by downing 44 DOZEN oysters, meaning he ate 528 oysters in just eight minutes!

This was a personal best for Breeden, beating the mark he set last year at the 2018 Acme World Oyster Eating Championship, of whcih he also won.  Last year, he ate 40 dozen oysters in eight munutes to win the title.

And luckily for us, Weeden is also an active Youtuber, so he filmed every single bite from last year's competition.  We assume this year's video will be up soon!  Check it out below if your stomach isna't already hurting enough!

Via WGNO

