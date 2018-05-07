Man Drives 40 Miles With 3,000 Bees Loose In Truck (Video)

We al know the feeling of having one bug loose in your vehicle, right?

I's always the buzzing as it flies right past your ear that sends you into immediate panic trying to spot the culprit. Well one North Carolina man experienced a feeling similar to that you'd say. Wallace Leatherwood stopped for a barbecue lunch before heading to scope out a future job site. Before all that, however, Leatherwood stopped and picked up three boxes of bees and stopped to eat before taking them home. Obviously he didn't want anyone stealing his bees, and he couldn't bring them into the restaurant, so he moved them from the bed of his pickup to the cab.

When he waked back to his vehicle after getting his fill, there were bees EVERYWHERE. Leatherwood told WSOL, "When I came out, [one of the boxes> was black with bees, and there were bees everywhere. I thought, well, I don't know what to do. I didn't want to lose my bees. They were $165 [per box>." So Leatherwood did the only thing he thought he could do, he drove home. All 40 miles. With 3,000 bees loose in his vehicle.

Leatherwood even made a stop on his way home. He stopped by the car dealership his son works becasue "they're a bunch of scaredy cats."

Surprisingly, Leatherwood was not stung once while driving with the bees, though he was stung a couple of times trying to remove them from his truck.

Video of Man drives 40 miles with 3000 bees loose in his truck cab

Via ABC