Man Dies While Watching "Avengers: Infinity War," Theater Employees Thought He Was Staying To Watch Post-Credits Scene

43-year-old construction worker Peddapasupla Baasha went attended a screening of the new Marvel Film Avengers: Infinity War when he unfortunately passed away in his seat while watching the film.

He was found "sitting in his seat" while making no movements by the theater staff in India. Initially, his body was not discovered by professionals as he died with his eyes open, and the theater staff just assumed he was staying for the post-credits scenes, a staple of all the films in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Baasha remained in his seat with 3D glasses still on even after the scenes aired, which led theater employees to check on him.

Police are currently investigating the 43-year-old's death, but at this time believe it to be due to natural causes, from a heart attack and cardiac arrest.

Via Newshub