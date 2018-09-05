Man Arrested After Repeatedly Crashing Vehicle Into Fox 4 Building

September 5, 2018
A man was arrested early this morning after crashing and repeatedly ramming his vehicle into the side of Fox 4's building downtown.

The man left behind a suspicious bag, so the bomb squad was called to the scene to make sure staff and civilians were safe.  Most of the personnel inside the building were evacuated for their safety, though a handful of employees remained in a secure location to keep the station on air for GoodDay.

Via Fox 4

