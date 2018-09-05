Man Arrested After Repeatedly Crashing Vehicle Into Fox 4 Building

A man was arrested early this morning after crashing and repeatedly ramming his vehicle into the side of Fox 4's building downtown.

A man crashed a truck into the side of our building this morning. He jumped out and started ranting. He’s in custody now but the bomb squad is on its way. He left behind a suspicious bag. Most have been evacuated & a few are working to keep the news on air from a secure location. pic.twitter.com/X3UpLbYk85 — FOX 4 NEWS (@FOX4) September 5, 2018

The man left behind a suspicious bag, so the bomb squad was called to the scene to make sure staff and civilians were safe. Most of the personnel inside the building were evacuated for their safety, though a handful of employees remained in a secure location to keep the station on air for GoodDay.

Via Fox 4