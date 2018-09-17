Man Convicted Of Burglary After Robbing Woman Armed With A Potato

The people of South Lake Tahoe can sleep a little easier tonight, the Potato Bandit has been apprehended.

Now we're not sure that's an official nickname, but he shouldn't just be known as "William James Best" from now on. Best was arrested and convicted of burglary after last week, forcing his way into the residence of a woman who apparently had a dispute with his girlfriend, and robbing her all while armed with a potato. He had carved the first initial of the victim's name into the potato, and then repeatedly threatened the victim, according to a statement from the El Dorado County District Attorney's Office.

When arrested, Best told the police the potato was there to "increase his punching power."

Video of Burglar Forces His Way Inside Residence While Armed With Potato

Best was sentence to a year in county jail, after which he'll be on supervised probation. If he violates probation, he will be sent to prison.

Via CBS