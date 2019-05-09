Man Caught Dressing Dummy In Order To Drive In The HOV Lane

Police in Long Island pulled over a man for a “suspicious” looking character in his front seat.

Upon further inspection of the vehicle, the officer noticed that the suspicious passenger wasn’t even human. The driver had dressed a dummy in a hat, sunglasses, jeans, and a sweater to pass him off as a passenger in order to use the HOV lane.

Busted in the carpool lane ...

Suffolk County Police ticket #Centereach man in HOV lane with a dummy riding shotgun ...https://t.co/SNI4a4VpQo #nbc4ny pic.twitter.com/v9sNmIkm1h — Steven Bognar (@Bogs4NY) May 7, 2019

The driver of the vehicle was issued a summons to appear in court for the HOV occupancy violations.

Via NBC New York