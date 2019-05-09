Man Caught Dressing Dummy In Order To Drive In The HOV Lane

May 9, 2019
Police in Long Island pulled over a man for a “suspicious” looking character in his front seat.  

Upon further inspection of the vehicle, the officer noticed that the suspicious passenger wasn’t even human.  The driver had dressed a dummy in a hat, sunglasses, jeans, and a sweater to pass him off as a passenger in order to use the HOV lane.

The driver of the vehicle was issued a summons to appear in court for the HOV occupancy violations.

