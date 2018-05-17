Man Carrying Marijuana Plant Sprints Away After Walking Into Live News Shot (Video)

Police in Hoath, near Canterbury, England recently busted a major cannabis factory, operating from a Kent neighborhood cottage.

The owners of the cottage, Yvette and Neil Hartley, were recently convicted of their crimes, and local news reporter Cameron Tucker was reporting from outside the cottage of the events that transpired. In the middle of Tucker's report, however, a man holding what appears to be a rather large marijuana plant walks into frame, notices he's being filmed, and immediately sprints away. Tucker carries on as if he saw nothing. We're not sure how he kept a straight face.

Kent Police have been shown the footage, but they do not know if any crimes had been committed so have not taken any action.

Via NY Post