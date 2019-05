Joseph Reginella is a sculptor and toy maker who created an incredible gift for his nephew.

Reginella fashioned an amazing crib based on the movie Jaws. The infant is lying in a boat being attacked by a gigantic shark. It's cute, adorable, and we have never been more jealous of a baby in our lives.

So, Mr. Reginella, how are you at sculpting adult-sized beds?

Via Laughing Squid