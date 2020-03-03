Man Brought A Tuxedo Wearing Llama To His Sister’s Wedding

Playing practical jokes on your siblings is always entertaining, but the one day to keep things civil has to be on their wedding day. Still, that didn’t stop one Ohio man, who after making an absurd promise to his sister five years ago, fulfilled that promise on her wedding day. On the day of her wedding, he showed up with a llama, dressed in a tuxedo, as his guest.

Riva Eisenberg, had been talking about her wedding for years, even when she wasn’t dating anyone. During one of these wedding rants five years ago, her brother made a comment with the intentions of upsetting her. “I told her if she makes me come to this wedding I was going to bring a llama with me, it was the first thing that popped into my head just to get a reaction out of her,” said her brother, Mendl Weinstock, of the exchange.

Cut to five years later on the day of her wedding, and to Eisenberg’s surprise, Weinstock actually showed up with a llama. Of course, he had to top his initial promise, so his guest llama showed up according to dress code, wearing a tuxedo. Luckily for Weinstock, his sister wasn’t too upset, and in the end enjoyed her llama guest.

Via LADBible