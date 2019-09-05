[Video] Man Breaks Into Subway And Makes Himself A Sandwich

There are many reasons criminals choose to break the law, but hunger is rarely one of them. Police are looking for a man in Washington D.C. after security cameras caught him breaking into a Subway sandwich shop. While inside the man apparently got hungry and decided to make himself a sandwich.

According to police, the man wearing a collared shirt and khaki shorts broke into the Subway restaurant at 1:50 A.M. on August 2nd. While he still has not been caught, security footage has now been released. In the video, the man can be seen stumbling around the restaurant, before hoping the counter and making himself a sandwich.

Video of Person of Interest in Burglary II, 1700 b/o G St, NW, on August 2, 2019

Apparently the crooks sandwich of choice was a chicken hero, as he started making the sandwich after grabbing a bag of chips and hoping the counter. Police say the sandwich is worth $8, and the man is now wanted for burglary. It seems the man probably should have just waited a few more hours for when they opened.

Via Fox News